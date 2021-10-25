NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Lowered by Piper Sandler to $195.00

NovoCure stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Piper Sandler on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $195.00. The analysts previously had $235.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $119.43. 180267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407769. On Friday, Shares of closed at $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $232.76. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $121.28 and has touched $117.86 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

NovoCure last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The company earned $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.06 per share. NovoCure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. NovoCure will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

NovoCure has a P/B Ratio of 25.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:NVCR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$119.68 And 5 day price change is $10.00 (9.06%) with average volume for 5 day average is 382,821. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $114.63 and 20 day price change is -$5.33 (-4.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 393,930. 50 day moving average is $125.47 and 50 day price change is -$18.92 ( -13.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 411,810. 200 day moving average is $163.53 and 200 day price change is -$50.02 (-29.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 741,692.

Other owners latest trading in NovoCure :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. were 6,645 which equates to market value of $0.77M and appx 0.40% owners of NovoCure

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Park Avenue Securities LLC were 1,727 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of NovoCure

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 2,401 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.10% owners of NovoCure

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 74.09% for NovoCure

