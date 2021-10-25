BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $14.25

BlackRock TCP Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $14.25. The analysts previously had $14.50 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $14.33. 74838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236444. On Friday, Shares of closed at $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $14.37 and has touched $14.29 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

BlackRock TCP Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm earned $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Earnings for BlackRock TCP Capital are expected to grow by 5.51% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.34 per share. BlackRock TCP Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. BlackRock TCP Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160944”.

Earnings for BlackRock TCP Capital are expected to grow by 5.51% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 4.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 4.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. BlackRock TCP Capital has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. BlackRock TCP Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:TCPC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$14.30 And 5 day price change is $0.15 (1.06%) with average volume for 5 day average is 97,048. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.09 and 20 day price change is $0.66 (4.84%) and average 20 day moving volume is 201,962. 50 day moving average is $14.05 and 50 day price change is -$0.06 ( -0.42%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 209,475. 200 day moving average is $13.84 and 200 day price change is $2.69 (23.19%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 256,492.

Other owners latest trading in BlackRock TCP Capital :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 226,549 which equates to market value of $3.07M and appx 0.00% owners of BlackRock TCP Capital

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Monument Capital Management were 60,673 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.30% owners of BlackRock TCP Capital

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Jag Capital Management LLC were 39,362 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of BlackRock TCP Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 27.48% for BlackRock TCP Capital

