NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $7.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $7.00. The analysts previously had $6.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded up $0.17 on friday, reaching $4.97. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2332800. On friday, Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions closed at $4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.84. While on yearly highs and lows, NexTier Oilfield Solutions today has traded high as $4.99 and has touched $4.90 on the downward trend.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Earnings and What to expect:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company earned $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.04) per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021. NexTier Oilfield Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161267”.

Earnings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$4.94 And 5 day price change is $0.04 (0.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,855,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.81 and 20 day price change is -$0.09 (-1.84%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,037,745. 50 day moving average is $4.25 and 50 day price change is $1.08 ( 28.95%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,008,878. 200 day moving average is $4.21 and 200 day price change is $0.80 (19.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,876,168.

Other owners latest trading in NexTier Oilfield Solutions :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 69,300 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 33,397 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Hawaiian Bank were 117,975 which equates to market value of $0.54M and appx 0.00% owners of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.05% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions

