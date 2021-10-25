Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $126.00

Northern Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Northern Trust stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $126.00. The analysts previously had $120.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Northern Trust traded down -$1.32 on friday, reaching $124.00. 197100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864703. On friday, Shares of Northern Trust closed at $124.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73. While on yearly highs and lows, Northern Trust today has traded high as $126.21 and has touched $123.60 on the downward trend.

Northern Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Northern Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year ($5.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.64% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.47 per share. Northern Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.64% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 21.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 21.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Northern Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$124.37 And 5 day price change is $3.37 (2.79%) with average volume for 5 day average is 869,618. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $116.40 and 20 day price change is $11.82 (10.50%) and average 20 day moving volume is 831,494. 50 day moving average is $114.82 and 50 day price change is $8.00 ( 6.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 739,592. 200 day moving average is $109.99 and 200 day price change is $27.48 (0.2836) and with average volume for 200 days is : 856,108.

Other owners latest trading in Northern Trust :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 222,801 which equates to market value of $24.02M and appx 0.10% owners of Northern Trust

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 898,688 which equates to market value of $96.89M and appx 2.10% owners of Northern Trust

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 721,335 which equates to market value of $77.77M and appx 0.00% owners of Northern Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.98% for Northern Trust

