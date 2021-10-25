NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $260.00

NVIDIA stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. NVIDIA stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $260.00. The analysts previously had $225.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NVIDIA traded up $1.93 on friday, reaching $229.19. 292198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23044420. On friday, Shares of NVIDIA closed at $229.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.87.NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $231.59. While on yearly highs and lows, NVIDIA today has traded high as $231.59 and has touched $228.33 on the downward trend.

NVIDIA Earnings and What to expect:

NVIDIA last released its quarterly earnings data on August 17th, 2021. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.1. Earnings for NVIDIA are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.89 per share. NVIDIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021. NVIDIA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 17th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for NVIDIA are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.89 per share. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 81.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 81.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.16. NVIDIA has a PEG Ratio of 3.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NVIDIA has a P/B Ratio of 26.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$225.72 And 5 day price change is $8.28 (3.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 14,935,186. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $213.23 and 20 day price change is $13.90 (6.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 21,333,717. 50 day moving average is $216.00 and 50 day price change is $28.62 ( 14.18%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 25,827,326. 200 day moving average is $172.87 and 200 day price change is $97.73 (73.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 32,519,848.

Other owners latest trading in NVIDIA :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 62,530 which equates to market value of $12.95M and appx 0.30% owners of NVIDIA

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Monte Financial Group LLC were 3,526 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.40% owners of NVIDIA

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 8,820,806 which equates to market value of $1.83B and appx 1.10% owners of NVIDIA

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 16.88% for NVIDIA

