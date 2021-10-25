Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Lowered by Mizuho to $106.00

Autoliv stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Mizuho on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $106.00. The analysts previously had $109.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $93.79. 348608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574058. On Friday, Shares of closed at $93.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $108.76. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $95.52 and has touched $93.56 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Autoliv last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Autoliv has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year ($6.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Autoliv are expected to grow by 37.91% in the coming year, from $6.12 to $8.44 per share. Autoliv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Autoliv are expected to grow by 37.91% in the coming year, from $6.12 to $8.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 15.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 15.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.43. Autoliv has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:ALV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$94.17 And 5 day price change is -$1.07 (-1.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 576,824. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $91.43 and 20 day price change is $3.94 (4.39%) and average 20 day moving volume is 517,111. 50 day moving average is $89.73 and 50 day price change is -$4.17 ( -4.26%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 498,116. 200 day moving average is $94.97 and 200 day price change is $0.22 (0.24%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 454,327.

Other owners latest trading in Autoliv :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 238,998 which equates to market value of $20.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Autoliv

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 16,033 which equates to market value of $1.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Autoliv

On 10/22/2021 shares held by PGGM Investments were 152,781 which equates to market value of $13.10M and appx 0.10% owners of Autoliv

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 36.76% for Autoliv

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING