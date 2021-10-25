Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Lowered by Truist to $230.00

Alibaba Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Truist on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $230.00. The analysts previously had $260.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $176.35. 8064364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24442099. On Friday, Shares of closed at $176.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.17. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $178.28 and has touched $173.83 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Alibaba Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company earned $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alibaba Group has generated $7.21 earnings per share over the last year ($8.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Earnings for Alibaba Group are expected to grow by 16.99% in the coming year, from $8.30 to $9.71 per share. Alibaba Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

(NYSE:BABA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$176.90 And 5 day price change is $8.36 (5.01%) with average volume for 5 day average is 22,111,748. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $160.85 and 20 day price change is $25.00 (16.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 23,239,828. 50 day moving average is $162.34 and 50 day price change is -$13.44 ( -7.13%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 28,115,994. 200 day moving average is $211.17 and 200 day price change is -$61.01 (-25.83%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 19,801,695.

Other owners latest trading in Alibaba Group :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 385,890 which equates to market value of $57.13M and appx 1.50% owners of Alibaba Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by United Maritime Capital LLC were 14,550 which equates to market value of $2.15M and appx 2.40% owners of Alibaba Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 102,945 which equates to market value of $15.24M and appx 0.30% owners of Alibaba Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.48% for Alibaba Group

