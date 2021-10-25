Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $202.00

Crown Castle International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $202.00. The analysts previously had $210.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $178.30. 763472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1797675. On Friday, Shares of closed at $178.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $180.53. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $178.94 and has touched $176.37 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Crown Castle International last issued its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year ($2.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.4. Earnings for Crown Castle International are expected to grow by 7.02% in the coming year, from $6.55 to $7.01 per share. Crown Castle International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

(NYSE:CCI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$176.61 And 5 day price change is $10.30 (6.14%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,283,433. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $173.02 and 20 day price change is $0.86 (0.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,833,933. 50 day moving average is $184.15 and 50 day price change is -$16.67 ( -8.56%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,647,043. 200 day moving average is $180.53 and 200 day price change is $24.05 (15.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,785,330.

Other owners latest trading in Crown Castle International :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 1,000 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Crown Castle International

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Minot Wealth Management LLC were 3,692 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.10% owners of Crown Castle International

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 475,723 which equates to market value of $82.45M and appx 0.20% owners of Crown Castle International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.06% for Crown Castle International

