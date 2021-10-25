FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $19.00

FS KKR Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $19.00. The analysts previously had $22.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $22.52. 830515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1258532. On Friday, Shares of closed at $22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.45. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $22.66 and has touched $22.41 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

FS KKR Capital last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year ($10.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. Earnings for FS KKR Capital are expected to decrease by -1.16% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.55 per share. FS KKR Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021. FS KKR Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “6949375”.

The P/E ratio of FS KKR Capital is 2.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of FS KKR Capital is 2.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. FS KKR Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:FSK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$22.73 And 5 day price change is -$0.32 (-1.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 800,089. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.65 and 20 day price change is $0.30 (1.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,215,362. 50 day moving average is $22.71 and 50 day price change is -$0.51 ( -2.23%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,157,015. 200 day moving average is $20.99 and 200 day price change is $5.22 (30.04%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 820,371.

Other owners latest trading in FS KKR Capital :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 538,616 which equates to market value of $11.87M and appx 0.00% owners of FS KKR Capital

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Spire Wealth Management were 108,588 which equates to market value of $2.39M and appx 0.10% owners of FS KKR Capital

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Concorde Asset Management LLC were 12,804 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.20% owners of FS KKR Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 30.79% for FS KKR Capital

