Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $224.00

Honeywell International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $224.00. The analysts previously had $229.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $217.91. 769354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2259984. On Friday, Shares of closed at $217.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $219.49. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $218.60 and has touched $215.65 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Honeywell International last announced its earnings data on October 21st, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Its revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year ($7.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Earnings for Honeywell International are expected to grow by 13.70% in the coming year, from $8.10 to $9.21 per share. Honeywell International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 30.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 30.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 16.52. Honeywell International has a PEG Ratio of 2.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Honeywell International has a P/B Ratio of 8.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:HON) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$221.00 And 5 day price change is -$2.96 (-1.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,999,127. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $217.54 and 20 day price change is -$0.23 (-0.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,946,212. 50 day moving average is $222.11 and 50 day price change is -$14.09 ( -6.08%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,130,951. 200 day moving average is $219.49 and 200 day price change is $7.64 (3.64%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,672,025.

Other owners latest trading in Honeywell International :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 1,245 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Honeywell International

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Minot Wealth Management LLC were 25,209 which equates to market value of $5.35M and appx 1.20% owners of Honeywell International

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 830,221 which equates to market value of $176.24M and appx 0.40% owners of Honeywell International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.66% for Honeywell International

