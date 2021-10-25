Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Lowered by Bank of America Co. to $67.00

Snap stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Bank of America Co. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $67.00. The analysts previously had $80.00 target price. Bank of America Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $54.80. 39906339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22513347. On Friday, Shares of closed at $54.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $83.34. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $56.15 and has touched $53.77 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Snap last released its earnings data on October 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Snap are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $0.01 per share. Snap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Snap are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Snap is -108.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Snap has a P/B Ratio of 35.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:SNAP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$67.34 And 5 day price change is -$21.42 (-28.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 52,537,891. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $72.73 and 20 day price change is -$25.70 (-32.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 24,912,412. 50 day moving average is $73.80 and 50 day price change is -$20.24 ( -27.13%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 18,568,584. 200 day moving average is $64.45 and 200 day price change is $1.65 (3.13%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 20,772,824.

Other owners latest trading in Snap :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 730 which equates to market value of $54K and appx 0.00% owners of Snap

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 4,222,986 which equates to market value of $311.95M and appx 0.20% owners of Snap

On 10/22/2021 shares held by GSB Wealth Management LLC were 2,975 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Snap

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.55% for Snap

