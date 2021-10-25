Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $17.00

Tenneco stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $17.00. The analysts previously had $20.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $13.60. 216397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659044. On Friday, Shares of closed at $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.75. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $14.19 and has touched $13.55 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Tenneco last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business earned $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year (($3.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tenneco are expected to grow by 43.37% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $5.19 per share. Tenneco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021. Tenneco will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Tenneco are expected to grow by 43.37% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $5.19 per share. Tenneco has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:TEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$14.18 And 5 day price change is -$0.36 (-2.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 408,896. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.52 and 20 day price change is -$0.91 (-6.16%) and average 20 day moving volume is 571,269. 50 day moving average is $14.65 and 50 day price change is -$3.30 ( -19.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 674,158. 200 day moving average is $14.16 and 200 day price change is $2.16 (18.45%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,233,386.

Other owners latest trading in Tenneco :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 65,200 which equates to market value of $0.93M and appx 0.00% owners of Tenneco

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 43,800 which equates to market value of $0.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Tenneco

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Venture Visionary Partners LLC were 82,870 which equates to market value of $1.18M and appx 0.10% owners of Tenneco

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.45% for Tenneco

