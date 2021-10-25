Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $51.00

Terex stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $51.00. The analysts previously had $55.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $46.47. 162682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709221. On Friday, Shares of closed at $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $55.60. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $46.47 and has touched $45.17 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Terex last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for Terex are expected to grow by 43.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $4.30 per share. Terex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Terex will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Terex has a P/B Ratio of 3.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:TEX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$45.54 And 5 day price change is $2.52 (5.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 525,768. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $43.33 and 20 day price change is $1.32 (2.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 682,612. 50 day moving average is $45.91 and 50 day price change is -$6.19 ( -11.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 594,481. 200 day moving average is $45.71 and 200 day price change is $8.25 (21.79%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 667,567.

Other owners latest trading in Terex :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 97,420 which equates to market value of $4.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Terex

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 31,200 which equates to market value of $1.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Terex

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 6,700 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Terex

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.23% for Terex

