Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Lowered by Bank of America Co. to $82.00

Twitter stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Bank of America Co. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $82.00. The analysts previously had $90.00 target price. Bank of America Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $61.85. 6435714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11351500. On Friday, Shares of closed at $61.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $62.67 and has touched $60.45 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Twitter last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.9. Earnings for Twitter are expected to grow by 65.71% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.58 per share. Twitter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Twitter will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Twitter are expected to grow by 65.71% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Twitter is 132.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Twitter is 132.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.52. Twitter has a P/B Ratio of 6.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:TWTR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$64.34 And 5 day price change is -$2.69 (-4.15%) with average volume for 5 day average is 12,147,086. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $62.52 and 20 day price change is -$3.22 (-4.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 10,718,826. 50 day moving average is $63.02 and 50 day price change is -$2.67 ( -4.12%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,056,927. 200 day moving average is $62.98 and 200 day price change is $10.67 (20.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 16,502,523.

Other owners latest trading in Twitter :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 6,507 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Twitter

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 883,632 which equates to market value of $53.36M and appx 0.10% owners of Twitter

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Eudaimonia Partners LLC were 22,224 which equates to market value of $1.34M and appx 0.20% owners of Twitter

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.32% for Twitter

