V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. to $76.00

V.F. stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Citigroup Inc. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $76.00. The analysts previously had $85.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $70.71. 1795854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3401683. On Friday, Shares of closed at $70.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $71.31 and has touched $69.60 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

V.F. last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($2.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 16.21% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.80 per share. V.F. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of V.F. is 27.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of V.F. is 27.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.44. V.F. has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. V.F. has a P/B Ratio of 9.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:VFC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$72.65 And 5 day price change is -$1.95 (-2.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,838,786. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $70.43 and 20 day price change is $2.81 (4.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,430,267. 50 day moving average is $71.99 and 50 day price change is -$9.83 ( -12.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,880,545. 200 day moving average is $79.42 and 200 day price change is -$16.87 (-19.20%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,599,787.

Other owners latest trading in V.F. :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 334,252 which equates to market value of $22.39M and appx 0.00% owners of V.F.

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Eudaimonia Partners LLC were 5,097 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.10% owners of V.F.

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 7,904 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of V.F.

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.24% for V.F.

