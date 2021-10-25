Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Lowered by Piper Sandler to $300.00

Wayfair stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Piper Sandler on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $300.00. The analysts previously had $360.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $236.50. 574754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1248496. On Friday, Shares of closed at $236.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.27 and its 200 day moving average is $293.30. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $239.77 and has touched $233.52 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Wayfair last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.6. Earnings for Wayfair are expected to grow by 383.87% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $1.50 per share. Wayfair has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Wayfair will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

(NYSE:W) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$243.02 And 5 day price change is -$4.45 (-1.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 901,468. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $245.40 and 20 day price change is -$47.48 (-16.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,281,862. 50 day moving average is $266.27 and 50 day price change is -$74.00 ( -23.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,099,091. 200 day moving average is $293.30 and 200 day price change is -$20.50 (-7.93%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,551,829.

Other owners latest trading in Wayfair :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Howland Capital Management LLC were 52,482 which equates to market value of $13.41M and appx 0.70% owners of Wayfair

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 211,704 which equates to market value of $54.09M and appx 0.00% owners of Wayfair

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 2,268 which equates to market value of $0.58M and appx 0.00% owners of Wayfair

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.65% for Wayfair

