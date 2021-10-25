Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Earnings results for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Ohio Valley Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Dividend Strength: Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ohio Valley Banc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

In the past three months, Ohio Valley Banc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,494.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.64% of the stock of Ohio Valley Banc is held by insiders. Only 14.93% of the stock of Ohio Valley Banc is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Ohio Valley Banc is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Ohio Valley Banc is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Ohio Valley Banc has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

