Oils/Energy sector’s Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Overweight rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, market cap of 48.4B and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a twelve month low $13.70 of and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Shares of Schlumberger traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $34.53. 788,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12343722. Shares of Schlumberger at close on Friday were at $34.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is 29.06.Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $36.87. While on yearly highs and lows, Schlumberger's today has traded high as $34.61 and has touched $34.03 on the downward trend.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 34.4 And 5 day price change is 0.33 (0.97%) with average volume for 5 day average is 9,099,518. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 32.35 and 20 day price change is 4.3 (14.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 12,490,425. 50 day moving average is 29.67 and 50 day price change is 6.14 ( 21.66%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,010,813. 200 day moving average is 29.06 and 200 day price change is 9.65 (0.3885) and with average volume for 200 days is : 12,437,190.



Schlumberger Earnings and What to expect:

Schlumberger last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business earned $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Its revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schlumberger has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. Earnings for Schlumberger are expected to grow by 45.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.82 per share. Schlumberger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Other owners latest trading in Schlumberger :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 28,041 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of Schlumberger

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 4,260,174 which equates to market value of $126.27M and appx 0.10% owners of Schlumberger

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. were 670,687 which equates to market value of $19.88M and appx 0.60% owners of Schlumberger

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.26% for Schlumberger

