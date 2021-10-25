Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $85.00

Olin stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Olin stock Target Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $85.00. The analysts previously had $64.00 target price. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Olin traded up $1.74 on friday, reaching $58.15. 21312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1339678. On friday, Shares of Olin closed at $58.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.Olin has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $58.85. While on yearly highs and lows, Olin today has traded high as $58.85 and has touched $57.39 on the downward trend.

Olin Earnings and What to expect:

Olin last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year (($1.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Olin are expected to decrease by -7.61% in the coming year, from $7.23 to $6.68 per share. Olin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Olin are expected to decrease by -7.61% in the coming year, from $7.23 to $6.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Olin is -47.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Olin is -47.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Olin has a PEG Ratio of 0.13. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Olin has a P/B Ratio of 6.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$52.39 And 5 day price change is $7.19 (14.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,978,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $50.13 and 20 day price change is $7.16 (14.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,288,525. 50 day moving average is $48.75 and 50 day price change is $8.26 ( 17.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,325,280. 200 day moving average is $41.85 and 200 day price change is $29.24 (1.0766) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,384,234.

Other owners latest trading in Olin :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Global Retirement Partners LLC were 1,427 which equates to market value of $69K and appx 0.00% owners of Olin

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC were 3,987 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.10% owners of Olin

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. were 800 which equates to market value of $39K and appx 0.00% owners of Olin

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.82% for Olin

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING