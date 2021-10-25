, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Earnings results for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital last posted its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.3. Earnings for Oxford Square Capital are expected to grow by 8.82% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.37 per share. Oxford Square Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Oxford Square Capital stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for OXSQthe .

Dividend Strength: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oxford Square Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oxford Square Capital is 105.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Oxford Square Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 113.51% in the coming year. This indicates that Oxford Square Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

In the past three months, Oxford Square Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $81,485.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Oxford Square Capital is held by insiders. Only 7.33% of the stock of Oxford Square Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)



The P/E ratio of Oxford Square Capital is 2.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Oxford Square Capital is 2.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Oxford Square Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

