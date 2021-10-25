Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Patterson-UTI Energy stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $11.00. The analysts previously had $9.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy traded up $0.19 on friday, reaching $9.33. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2857762. On friday, Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. While on yearly highs and lows, Patterson-UTI Energy today has traded high as $9.38 and has touched $9.23 on the downward trend.

Patterson-UTI Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Patterson-UTI Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year (($2.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Patterson-UTI Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($1.06) per share. Patterson-UTI Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Patterson-UTI Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Patterson-UTI Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy is -3.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy is -3.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Patterson-UTI Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$9.29 And 5 day price change is $0.06 (0.66%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,956,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $9.20 and 20 day price change is $0.52 (6.03%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,263,445. 50 day moving average is $8.28 and 50 day price change is $1.31 ( 16.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,284,082. 200 day moving average is $8.02 and 200 day price change is $2.84 (45.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,196,574.

Other owners latest trading in Patterson-UTI Energy :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 153,100 which equates to market value of $1.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Patterson-UTI Energy

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 219,275 which equates to market value of $1.98M and appx 0.00% owners of Patterson-UTI Energy

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 26,450 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Patterson-UTI Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.87% for Patterson-UTI Energy

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING