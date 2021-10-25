Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Earnings results for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for PCB Bancorp are expected to decrease by -22.31% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $1.88 per share. PCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PCB Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for PCB. The average twelve-month price target for PCB Bancorp is $16.50 with a high price target of $16.50 and a low price target of $16.50.

on PCB’s analyst rating history

PCB Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, PCB Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $20.86. PCB Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PCB Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of PCB Bancorp is 46.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PCB Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.53% next year. This indicates that PCB Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

In the past three months, PCB Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.54% of the stock of PCB Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.35% of the stock of PCB Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB



Earnings for PCB Bancorp are expected to decrease by -22.31% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of PCB Bancorp is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of PCB Bancorp is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. PCB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

