Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to grow by 36.45% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.92 per share. Peoples Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Peoples Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-890-9285.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Peoples Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for PEBO. The average twelve-month price target for Peoples Bancorp is $38.75 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

Peoples Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Peoples Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 73.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Peoples Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.32% next year. This indicates that Peoples Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $60,515.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.01% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by insiders. 57.20% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO



The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 11.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 11.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Peoples Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

