Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Raised by Maxim Group to $150.00

Perficient stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Perficient stock Target Raised by Maxim Group on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $150.00. The analysts previously had $115.00 target price. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Perficient traded up $1.00 on friday, reaching $124.87. 141654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431638. On friday, Shares of Perficient closed at $124.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76.Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $134.84. While on yearly highs and lows, Perficient today has traded high as $126.53 and has touched $124.25 on the downward trend.

Perficient Earnings and What to expect:

Perficient last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business earned $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.3. Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 16.79% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.27 per share. Perficient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Perficient will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 16.79% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 93.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 93.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.20. Perficient has a PEG Ratio of 2.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perficient has a P/B Ratio of 10.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$126.18 And 5 day price change is -$7.25 (-5.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 451,928. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $123.37 and 20 day price change is $4.17 (3.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 401,817. 50 day moving average is $118.42 and 50 day price change is $22.53 ( 21.85%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 430,725. 200 day moving average is $81.76 and 200 day price change is $76.85 (157.58%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 347,024.

Other owners latest trading in Perficient :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 62,034 which equates to market value of $7.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Perficient

On 10/22/2021 shares held by AMI Asset Management Corp were 70,899 which equates to market value of $8.20M and appx 0.40% owners of Perficient

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cambiar Investors LLC were 26,965 which equates to market value of $3.12M and appx 0.10% owners of Perficient

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Perficient

