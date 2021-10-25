Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Earnings results for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Perion Network has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 37.88% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.91 per share. Perion Network has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Perion Network will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Perion Network stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for PERI. The average twelve-month price target for Perion Network is $26.00 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

Perion Network has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Perion Network has a forecasted upside of 24.8% from its current price of $20.84. Perion Network has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network does not currently pay a dividend. Perion Network does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

In the past three months, Perion Network insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.85% of the stock of Perion Network is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI



Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 37.88% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 31.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 31.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.83. Perion Network has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perion Network has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

