Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Raised by Stephens to $570.00

Pool stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Pool stock Target Raised by Stephens on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $570.00. The analysts previously had $505.00 target price. Stephens’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pool traded up $8.06 on friday, reaching $511.14. 76002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232338. On friday, Shares of Pool closed at $511.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.19 and its 200 day moving average is $420.19.Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $517.02. While on yearly highs and lows, Pool today has traded high as $517.02 and has touched $502.12 on the downward trend.

Pool Earnings and What to expect:

Pool last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has generated $8.42 earnings per share over the last year ($13.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Earnings for Pool are expected to grow by 4.53% in the coming year, from $14.14 to $14.78 per share. Pool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Pool are expected to grow by 4.53% in the coming year, from $14.14 to $14.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Pool is 38.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Pool is 38.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.60. Pool has a P/B Ratio of 32.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$488.86 And 5 day price change is $53.09 (11.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is $222,822.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $455.83 and 20 day price change is $57.79 (12.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is $219,190.00. 50 day moving average is $470.19 and 50 day price change is $28.34 ( 5.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $212,322.00. 200 day moving average is $420.19 and 200 day price change is $122.56 (0.3135) and with average volume for 200 days is : 279,936.

Other owners latest trading in Pool :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 45,699 which equates to market value of $19.85M and appx 0.00% owners of Pool

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 116,544 which equates to market value of $50.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Pool

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Global Retirement Partners LLC were 106 which equates to market value of $46K and appx 0.00% owners of Pool

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.90% for Pool

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING