Must-See Earnings Estimates Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Earnings results for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Provident Financial has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Provident Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Provident Financial stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings for PROV. The average twelve-month price target for Provident Financial is $17.00 with a high price target of $17.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

on PROV’s analyst rating history

Provident Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Provident Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Provident Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Provident Financial is 56.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

In the past three months, Provident Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 14.67% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.76% of the stock of Provident Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV



The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 16.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial is 16.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Provident Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here