Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Earnings results for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm earned $12.02 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Dividend Strength: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Randolph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

In the past three months, Randolph Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.17% of the stock of Randolph Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 36.90% of the stock of Randolph Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Randolph Bancorp is 5.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Randolph Bancorp is 5.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Randolph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

