Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $26.00

Regions Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Regions Financial stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $26.00. The analysts previously had $23.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Regions Financial traded up $0.04 on friday, reaching $24.13. 4274146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8221341. On friday, Shares of Regions Financial closed at $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Regions Financial today has traded high as $24.49 and has touched $24.06 on the downward trend.

Regions Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Regions Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Its revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Regions Financial has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Regions Financial are expected to decrease by -15.70% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.04 per share. Regions Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 9.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 9.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.76. Regions Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regions Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$23.58 And 5 day price change is $1.64 (7.28%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,711,605. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.31 and 20 day price change is $2.45 (11.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 7,133,912. 50 day moving average is $20.96 and 50 day price change is $3.71 ( 18.12%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,790,566. 200 day moving average is $20.63 and 200 day price change is $6.64 (37.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,957,417.

Other owners latest trading in Regions Financial :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 1,358,993 which equates to market value of $28.96M and appx 0.10% owners of Regions Financial

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 19,151 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Regions Financial

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 3,400,879 which equates to market value of $72.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Regions Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.07% for Regions Financial

