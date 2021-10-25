Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Revance Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Revance Therapeutics Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Equal Weight. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics traded down -$1.39 on Friday, reaching $14.05. 721606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1646099. Shares of Revance Therapeutics were trading at $14.05 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $33.83. While on yearly highs and lows, Revance Therapeutics's today has traded high as $14.52 and has touched $13.93 on the downward trend.

Revance Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Revance Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm earned $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics has generated ($4.86) earnings per share over the last year (($4.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Revance Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.45) to ($3.30) per share. Revance Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Revance Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.45) to ($3.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Revance Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $15.01 And 5 day price change is $0.43 (3.14%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,743,487. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.42 and 20 day price change is -$15.42 (-51.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,237,857. 50 day moving average is $25.34 and 50 day price change is -$11.78 ( -45.26%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,112,765. 200 day moving average is $27.77 and 200 day price change is -$15.09 (-51.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 601,991.

Other owners latest trading in Revance Therapeutics :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC were 70,281 which equates to market value of $1.96M and appx 1.00% owners of Revance Therapeutics

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC were 8,400 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Revance Therapeutics

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 268,401 which equates to market value of $7.96M and appx 0.00% owners of Revance Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.29% for Revance Therapeutics

