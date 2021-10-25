Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Rogers Communications stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Rogers Communications Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Rogers Communications traded down -$2.44 on Friday, reaching $46.06. 328121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268248. Shares of Rogers Communications were trading at $46.06 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $53.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Rogers Communications's today has traded high as $48.00 and has touched $45.46 on the downward trend.

Rogers Communications Earnings and What to expect:

Rogers Communications last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communications has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for Rogers Communications are expected to grow by 18.52% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.52 per share. Rogers Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Rogers Communications are expected to grow by 18.52% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 18.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 18.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.60. Rogers Communications has a PEG Ratio of 2.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rogers Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $48.34 And 5 day price change is -$2.66 (-5.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 295,019. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.51 and 20 day price change is -$1.16 (-2.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 248,690. 50 day moving average is $48.41 and 50 day price change is -$4.76 ( -9.36%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 342,868. 200 day moving average is $49.14 and 200 day price change is -$1.83 (-3.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 393,013.

Other owners latest trading in Rogers Communications :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 1,142,428 which equates to market value of $53.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Rogers Communications

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 1,182,839 which equates to market value of $55.38M and appx 0.20% owners of Rogers Communications

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 16,600 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.10% owners of Rogers Communications

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 43.27% for Rogers Communications

