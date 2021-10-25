Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $92.00

Seagate Technology stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Seagate Technology stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $92.00. The analysts previously had $88.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Seagate Technology traded up $1.24 on friday, reaching $88.47. 2669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2174964. On friday, Shares of Seagate Technology closed at $88.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96.Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. While on yearly highs and lows, Seagate Technology today has traded high as $89.82 and has touched $88.25 on the downward trend.

Seagate Technology Earnings and What to expect:

Seagate Technology last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2021. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Its revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has generated $5.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Seagate Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 16.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 16.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 25.93. Seagate Technology has a PEG Ratio of 9.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Seagate Technology has a P/B Ratio of 31.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$83.67 And 5 day price change is $5.99 (7.37%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,437,787. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $82.51 and 20 day price change is $0.32 (0.37%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,183,682. 50 day moving average is $84.87 and 50 day price change is -$3.11 ( -3.44%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,171,277. 200 day moving average is $82.96 and 200 day price change is $28.23 (47.85%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,932,977.

Other owners latest trading in Seagate Technology :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Bell Bank were 57,568 which equates to market value of $4.75M and appx 0.60% owners of Seagate Technology

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Beck Bode LLC were 15,454 which equates to market value of $1.28M and appx 0.40% owners of Seagate Technology

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 213,832 which equates to market value of $17.77M and appx 0.00% owners of Seagate Technology

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.63% for Seagate Technology

