Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Earnings results for Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Sound Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Dividend Strength: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sound Financial Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

In the past three months, Sound Financial Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.10% of the stock of Sound Financial Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.28% of the stock of Sound Financial Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)



The P/E ratio of Sound Financial Bancorp is 10.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Sound Financial Bancorp is 10.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Sound Financial Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

