Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Earnings results for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company earned $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year ($3.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for South Plains Financial are expected to decrease by -19.72% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $2.28 per share. South Plains Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. South Plains Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671.

Analyst Opinion on South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

like South Plains Financial stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 57.81% of gave South Plains Financial an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.78% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. South Plains Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of South Plains Financial is 14.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South Plains Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.79% next year. This indicates that South Plains Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

In the past three months, South Plains Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.30% of the stock of South Plains Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.34% of the stock of South Plains Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI



Earnings for South Plains Financial are expected to decrease by -19.72% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of South Plains Financial is 7.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of South Plains Financial is 7.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. South Plains Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here