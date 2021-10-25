Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Earnings results for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company earned $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year ($3.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $2.73 per share. Southside Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Southside Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Southside Bancshares stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for SBSI. The average twelve-month price target for Southside Bancshares is $32.41 with a high price target of $34.82 and a low price target of $30.00.

on SBSI’s analyst rating history

Southside Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.41, Southside Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $38.98. Southside Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southside Bancshares has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southside Bancshares is 53.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southside Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.35% next year. This indicates that Southside Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

In the past three months, Southside Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by insiders. 50.80% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI



Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Southside Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here