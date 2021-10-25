Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Stratasys stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Stratasys Upgraded by Craig Hallum on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Stratasys traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $31.47. 1744412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935531. Shares of Stratasys were trading at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.Stratasys has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $56.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Stratasys’s today has traded high as $31.98 and has touched $29.56 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Stratasys Earnings and What to expect:

Stratasys last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Its revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year (($7.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Stratasys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.40) per share. Stratasys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Stratasys will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Stratasys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Stratasys is -4.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stratasys is -4.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stratasys has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $29.67 And 5 day price change is $3.92 (14.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,160,648. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $25.91 and 20 day price change is $8.24 (35.70%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,027,537. 50 day moving average is $23.53 and 50 day price change is $9.24 ( 41.85%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 881,853. 200 day moving average is $26.29 and 200 day price change is $3.19 (0.1134) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,610,562.

Other owners latest trading in Stratasys :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC were 1,333,355 which equates to market value of $28.69M and appx 0.40% owners of Stratasys

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 874,383 which equates to market value of $18.82M and appx 0.00% owners of Stratasys

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 328,634 which equates to market value of $7.07M and appx 0.00% owners of Stratasys

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.03% for Stratasys

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING