SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Raised by Maxim Group to $950.00

SVB Financial Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SVB Financial Group stock Target Raised by Maxim Group on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $950.00. The analysts previously had $800.00 target price. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SVB Financial Group traded down -$1.80 on friday, reaching $751.32. 143302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384430. On friday, Shares of SVB Financial Group closed at $751.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $623.46 and its 200 day moving average is $558.33.SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $759.02. While on yearly highs and lows, SVB Financial Group today has traded high as $757.66 and has touched $746.03 on the downward trend.

SVB Financial Group Earnings and What to expect:

SVB Financial Group last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group has generated $22.87 earnings per share over the last year ($34.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for SVB Financial Group are expected to decrease by -9.05% in the coming year, from $30.94 to $28.14 per share. SVB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of SVB Financial Group is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of SVB Financial Group is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.76. SVB Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SVB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$722.55 And 5 day price change is $53.20 (7.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 331,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $680.42 and 20 day price change is $74.87 (11.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 328,610. 50 day moving average is $623.46 and 50 day price change is $167.55 ( 28.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 350,236. 200 day moving average is $558.33 and 200 day price change is $325.25 (76.70%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 436,117.

Other owners latest trading in SVB Financial Group :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 2,500 which equates to market value of $1.62M and appx 0.00% owners of SVB Financial Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 66,328 which equates to market value of $42.91M and appx 0.10% owners of SVB Financial Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 3,358 which equates to market value of $2.17M and appx 0.10% owners of SVB Financial Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.54% for SVB Financial Group

