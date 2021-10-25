Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $91.00

Tenet Healthcare stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Tenet Healthcare stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $91.00. The analysts previously had $88.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare traded down -$1.10 on friday, reaching $69.53. 328559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920337. On friday, Shares of Tenet Healthcare closed at $69.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.16. While on yearly highs and lows, Tenet Healthcare today has traded high as $71.23 and has touched $68.88 on the downward trend.

Tenet Healthcare Earnings and What to expect:

Tenet Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has generated $4.73 earnings per share over the last year ($4.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for Tenet Healthcare are expected to grow by 2.66% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $5.78 per share. Tenet Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Tenet Healthcare are expected to grow by 2.66% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $5.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.55. Tenet Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 7.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$68.12 And 5 day price change is $6.46 (10.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,523,341. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $65.39 and 20 day price change is -$0.15 (-0.22%) and average 20 day moving volume is 997,410. 50 day moving average is $69.99 and 50 day price change is -$0.58 ( -0.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 786,946. 200 day moving average is $62.10 and 200 day price change is $23.43 (50.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 949,577.

Other owners latest trading in Tenet Healthcare :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 130,599 which equates to market value of $8.68M and appx 0.00% owners of Tenet Healthcare

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 33,700 which equates to market value of $2.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Tenet Healthcare

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 99,100 which equates to market value of $6.58M and appx 0.50% owners of Tenet Healthcare

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.92% for Tenet Healthcare

