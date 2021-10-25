Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $1,200.00

Tesla stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Tesla stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $1,200.00. The analysts previously had $900.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tesla traded up $79.27 on friday, reaching $988.95. 34162494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19628605. On friday, Shares of Tesla closed at $988.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $767.58 and its 200 day moving average is $711.96.Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $998.74. While on yearly highs and lows, Tesla today has traded high as $998.74 and has touched $944.20 on the downward trend.

Tesla Earnings and What to expect:

Tesla last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business earned $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Its revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tesla has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.4. Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 57.23% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $5.33 per share. Tesla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Tesla is 507.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 507.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.59. Tesla has a PEG Ratio of 6.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tesla has a P/B Ratio of 40.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$901.25 And 5 day price change is $102.40 (11.77%) with average volume for 5 day average is 22,161,836. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $824.00 and 20 day price change is $181.15 (22.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,866,135. 50 day moving average is $767.58 and 50 day price change is $255.34 ( 35.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 18,641,738. 200 day moving average is $711.96 and 200 day price change is $92.49 (0.1051) and with average volume for 200 days is : 26,484,535.

Other owners latest trading in Tesla :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 2,956 which equates to market value of $2.29M and appx 0.10% owners of Tesla

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Minot Wealth Management LLC were 384 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.10% owners of Tesla

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 956,630 which equates to market value of $741.85M and appx 1.60% owners of Tesla

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 40.28% for Tesla

