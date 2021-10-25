How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Earnings results for The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company earned $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Aaron’s has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for The Aaron’s are expected to decrease by -10.94% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $2.93 per share. The Aaron’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. The Aaron’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Aaron’s stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for AAN. The average twelve-month price target for The Aaron’s is $23.25 with a high price target of $27.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Dividend Strength: The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Aaron’s has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Aaron’s is 13.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Aaron’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.65% next year. This indicates that The Aaron’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

In the past three months, The Aaron’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $396,413.00 in company stock. Only 2.54% of the stock of The Aaron’s is held by insiders. 91.33% of the stock of The Aaron’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN



Earnings for The Aaron’s are expected to decrease by -10.94% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of The Aaron’s is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of The Aaron’s is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The Aaron’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

