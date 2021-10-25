The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $62.00

The Bank of New York Mellon stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Bank of New York Mellon stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $62.00. The analysts previously had $57.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon traded up $0.04 on friday, reaching $59.75. 1311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5171335. On friday, Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon closed at $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.52. While on yearly highs and lows, The Bank of New York Mellon today has traded high as $59.80 and has touched $59.36 on the downward trend.

The Bank of New York Mellon Earnings and What to expect:

The Bank of New York Mellon last posted its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm earned $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Its revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of New York Mellon has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Earnings for The Bank of New York Mellon are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $4.62 per share. The Bank of New York Mellon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of The Bank of New York Mellon is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of The Bank of New York Mellon is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.78. The Bank of New York Mellon has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Bank of New York Mellon has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$58.76 And 5 day price change is $2.55 (4.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,283,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.49 and 20 day price change is $8.16 (15.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,067,615. 50 day moving average is $54.02 and 50 day price change is $4.82 ( 8.78%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,847,664. 200 day moving average is $49.43 and 200 day price change is $14.43 (31.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,153,042.

Other owners latest trading in The Bank of New York Mellon :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 2,541,650 which equates to market value of $131.76M and appx 0.10% owners of The Bank of New York Mellon

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Spire Wealth Management were 8,999 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of The Bank of New York Mellon

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC were 12,848 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.20% owners of The Bank of New York Mellon

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.50% for The Bank of New York Mellon

