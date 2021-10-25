The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $450.00

The Goldman Sachs Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Goldman Sachs Group stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $450.00. The analysts previously had $430.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group traded up $4.53 on friday, reaching $418.93. 16297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2724736. On friday, Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group closed at $418.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.15 and its 200 day moving average is $358.69.The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. While on yearly highs and lows, The Goldman Sachs Group today has traded high as $419.45 and has touched $416.21 on the downward trend.

The Goldman Sachs Group Earnings and What to expect:

The Goldman Sachs Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company earned $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Its revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Goldman Sachs Group has generated $34.25 earnings per share over the last year ($55.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for The Goldman Sachs Group are expected to decrease by -30.48% in the coming year, from $52.72 to $36.65 per share. The Goldman Sachs Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 7.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 7.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. The Goldman Sachs Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$411.13 And 5 day price change is $8.25 (2.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,685,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $393.73 and 20 day price change is $23.47 (6.00%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,662,045. 50 day moving average is $399.15 and 50 day price change is -$0.68 ( -0.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,397,326. 200 day moving average is $358.69 and 200 day price change is $122.67 (0.4206) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,785,898.

Other owners latest trading in The Goldman Sachs Group :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 5,706 which equates to market value of $2.16M and appx 0.10% owners of The Goldman Sachs Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 1,216,775 which equates to market value of $459.98M and appx 0.30% owners of The Goldman Sachs Group

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC were 1,400 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of The Goldman Sachs Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.82% for The Goldman Sachs Group

