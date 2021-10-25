The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $25.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $25.00. The analysts previously had $21.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber traded up $0.63 on friday, reaching $20.44. 98610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3686894. On friday, Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.70. While on yearly highs and lows, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber today has traded high as $20.46 and has touched $20.04 on the downward trend.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Earnings and What to expect:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm earned $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Earnings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber are expected to grow by 93.04% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $2.22 per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber are expected to grow by 93.04% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 34.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 34.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 19.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$19.68 And 5 day price change is $0.82 (4.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,206,792. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.87 and 20 day price change is $1.18 (6.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,397,458. 50 day moving average is $17.23 and 50 day price change is $3.24 ( 19.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,467,947. 200 day moving average is $16.77 and 200 day price change is $8.38 (73.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,928,285.

Other owners latest trading in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC were 10,851 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.10% owners of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management were 3,045 which equates to market value of $54K and appx 0.00% owners of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Rheos Capital Works Inc. were 345,200 which equates to market value of $6.11M and appx 0.30% owners of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.95% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

