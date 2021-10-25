Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Earnings results for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Its revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Turning Point Brands has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Turning Point Brands are expected to grow by 15.44% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $3.29 per share. Turning Point Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Turning Point Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Turning Point Brands stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for TPB. The average twelve-month price target for Turning Point Brands is $65.00 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $65.00.

Turning Point Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Turning Point Brands has a forecasted upside of 36.8% from its current price of $47.50. Turning Point Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Turning Point Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Turning Point Brands is 7.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Turning Point Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.69% next year. This indicates that Turning Point Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

In the past three months, Turning Point Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $41,431,700.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Turning Point Brands is held by insiders. 84.17% of the stock of Turning Point Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB



Earnings for Turning Point Brands are expected to grow by 15.44% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Brands is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Brands is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.00. Turning Point Brands has a P/B Ratio of 6.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

