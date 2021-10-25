Reports First Quarter 2020 Results United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Earnings results for United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $6.70 million during the quarter. United Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. United Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Dividend Strength: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 9 years.

Insiders buying/selling: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

In the past three months, United Bancorp insiders have sold 460.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $12,600.00 in company stock and sold $70,564.00 in company stock. 12.06% of the stock of United Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.14% of the stock of United Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of United Bancorp is 9.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of United Bancorp is 9.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. United Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

