Nothing seems to bother Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Earnings results for Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Utah Medical Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

like Utah Medical Products stock less than the stock of other Medical companies. 59.75% of gave Utah Medical Products an outperform vote while medical companies recieve an average of 67.30% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products pays a meaningful dividend of 1.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Utah Medical Products has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

In the past three months, Utah Medical Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $176,470.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Utah Medical Products is held by insiders. 71.40% of the stock of Utah Medical Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD



The P/E ratio of Utah Medical Products is 26.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Utah Medical Products is 26.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.18. Utah Medical Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here