Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $37.00

Veoneer stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Veoneer stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $37.00. The analysts previously had $31.25 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Veoneer traded down -$0.01 on friday, reaching $35.23. 36152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1576316. On friday, Shares of Veoneer closed at $35.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.Veoneer has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $40.46. While on yearly highs and lows, Veoneer today has traded high as $35.28 and has touched $35.21 on the downward trend.

Veoneer Earnings and What to expect:

Veoneer last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399 million. Veoneer has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year (($3.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($1.93) per share. Veoneer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.

Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($1.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Veoneer is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veoneer is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veoneer has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$35.20 And 5 day price change is -$0.07 (-0.20%) with average volume for 5 day average is 681,887. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $35.24 and 20 day price change is $0.26 (0.75%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,936,612. 50 day moving average is $35.43 and 50 day price change is -$2.48 ( -6.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,221,727. 200 day moving average is $28.10 and 200 day price change is $14.63 (71.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 895,136.

Other owners latest trading in Veoneer :

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 2,886 which equates to market value of $98K and appx 0.00% owners of Veoneer

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Havens Advisors LLC were 62,000 which equates to market value of $2.11M and appx 2.50% owners of Veoneer

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 19,315 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Veoneer

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 26.21% for Veoneer

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING