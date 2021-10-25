Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Vir Biotechnology stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vir Biotechnology Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Underweight.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $40.77. 253395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954717. Shares of Vir Biotechnology were trading at $40.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $141.01. While on yearly highs and lows, Vir Biotechnology’s today has traded high as $41.30 and has touched $40.36 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Vir Biotechnology Earnings and What to expect:

Vir Biotechnology last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology has generated ($2.51) earnings per share over the last year (($2.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vir Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.90) per share. Vir Biotechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

Earnings for Vir Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Vir Biotechnology is -17.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vir Biotechnology is -17.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vir Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 7.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $40.24 And 5 day price change is $2.23 (5.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 406,442. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $38.96 and 20 day price change is -$4.01 (-8.91%) and average 20 day moving volume is 867,096. 50 day moving average is $44.73 and 50 day price change is -$1.36 ( -3.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 957,284. 200 day moving average is $47.18 and 200 day price change is $13.21 (47.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,170,302.

Other owners latest trading in Vir Biotechnology :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 19,500 which equates to market value of $0.85M and appx 0.00% owners of Vir Biotechnology

On 10/20/2021 shares held by StoneX Group Inc. were 19,111 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.10% owners of Vir Biotechnology

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 3,899,692 which equates to market value of $169.72M and appx 0.10% owners of Vir Biotechnology

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 58.62% for Vir Biotechnology

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING