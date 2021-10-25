West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

West Fraser Timber stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. West Fraser Timber Downgraded by TD Securities on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of N/A.

Shares of West Fraser Timber traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $85.23. 89967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275783. Shares of West Fraser Timber were trading at $85.23 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $92.46. While on yearly highs and lows, West Fraser Timber's today has traded high as $85.72 and has touched $84.19 on the downward trend.

West Fraser Timber Earnings and What to expect:

West Fraser Timber last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business earned $3.78 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber has generated $9.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for West Fraser Timber are expected to decrease by -56.07% in the coming year, from $27.09 to $11.90 per share. West Fraser Timber has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $86.11 And 5 day price change is -$5.65 (-6.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 234,333. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $86.76 and 20 day price change is -$0.52 (-0.61%) and average 20 day moving volume is 260,978. 50 day moving average is $80.77 and 50 day price change is $10.99 ( 14.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 301,583. 200 day moving average is $74.00 and 200 day price change is $22.04 (35.24%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 292,093.

Other owners latest trading in West Fraser Timber :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 263,191 which equates to market value of $22.13M and appx 0.00% owners of West Fraser Timber

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 129,212 which equates to market value of $11.08M and appx 0.00% owners of West Fraser Timber

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. were 4,051 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.20% owners of West Fraser Timber

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.36% for West Fraser Timber

