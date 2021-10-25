Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Raised by Truist to $140.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Western Alliance Bancorporation stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $140.00. The analysts previously had $114.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation traded down -$2.42 on friday, reaching $119.60. 643816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657810. On friday, Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation closed at $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72.Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $124.88. While on yearly highs and lows, Western Alliance Bancorporation today has traded high as $123.95 and has touched $117.27 on the downward trend.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Earnings and What to expect:

Western Alliance Bancorporation last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year ($7.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Western Alliance Bancorporation are expected to grow by 8.00% in the coming year, from $8.63 to $9.32 per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Western Alliance Bancorporation are expected to grow by 8.00% in the coming year, from $8.63 to $9.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 16.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$119.45 And 5 day price change is $2.87 (2.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 715,801. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $113.07 and 20 day price change is $12.43 (11.61%) and average 20 day moving volume is 674,130. 50 day moving average is $103.91 and 50 day price change is $19.62 ( 19.64%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 592,554. 200 day moving average is $95.72 and 200 day price change is $53.02 (79.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 715,152.

Other owners latest trading in Western Alliance Bancorporation :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by AMI Asset Management Corp were 50,528 which equates to market value of $5.50M and appx 0.30% owners of Western Alliance Bancorporation

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 98,592 which equates to market value of $10.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Western Alliance Bancorporation

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 23,240 which equates to market value of $2.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Western Alliance Bancorporation

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.80% for Western Alliance Bancorporation

